Hockey, Asia Cup, India vs Japan Live : Japan leads 1-0 at halftime
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Japan.
The Indians sent a fresh team - 12 players made their international debut yesterday - for this tournament with the motive of them getting to play against quality opposition and gain experience. Japan is providing just that. The East Asian team has been a well-oiled unit, attacking in numbers and defending with composure. The game had been a midfield tussle in the first quarter, but started to open up in the second. India too has created a few chances but still been unable to get the final finish. So far, it’s just Ken Nagayoshi’s well taken penalty corner that separates the two teams at half-time.
That’s it for the first half.
Q2 - India 0-1 Japan: India almost get a goal out of nowhere. Nilam Sanjeep Xess plays the ball into the circle to Raj Kumar Pal, who plays a snapshot that goes just wide of the goal.
Q2 - India 0-1 Japan: India almost hit back immediately. Excellent run from SV Sunil on the right, plays a cross in and Selvam Karthi misses the ball on an open goal from point blank range.
Q2 - India 0-1 Japan: GOAL FOR JAPAN! Powerful low drive by Ken Nagayoshi that neatly nestles into the bottom right corner of the goal. Karkera tries to save with a full split but can’t get anywhere near the shot.
Q2 - India 0-0 Japan: And another penalty corner for Japan, the third of this match and second of this quarter.
Q2 - India 0-0 Japan: Yoshiki Kirishita with a strong drag-flick, but it’s comfortably over the crossbar.
Q2 - India 0-0 Japan: Stick check by Dipsan Tirkey. Penalty corner for Japan.
Q2 - India 0-0 Japan: Early chance for India within the first 20 seconds. Raj Kumar Pal gets a good shot at goal but it’s comfortably saved by Koji Yamasaki in the Japanese goal. The rebound falls to Sunil, but he couldn’t get his feet sorted out in time.
Second quarter begins.
End of Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Been a rather scrappy encounter between the two, as most of the action has been in the midfield area. Both teams have had one good chance at scoring, with Japan getting the PC and India’s SV Sunil just a yard short of getting onto the end of a Selvam Karthi cross.
Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Ken Nagayoshi gets a hold of the drag-flick - nice strong shot to the right of the goal. But Suraj Karkera dives to his left to get a good stop.
Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Japan wins the first penalty corner of the day.
Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Pretty scrappy so far between the two teams, with neither able to get a firm stand in this game so far. 5 minutes left to go in this quarter.
Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Good chance for India. Excellent work on the left by Karthi Selvam, plays a strong low cross into the centre for SV Sunil. Of all players, the speedy Sunil was a yard short of getting onto that pass.
Q1 - India 0-0 Japan: Japan has dominated the first three minutes of play, creating more chances. India on the backfoot so far, but have been calm in defence.
And they’re off. Japan gets this match underway.
India will have to do much better today than they did yesterday. They did create plenty of chances against Pakistan in the opener, but were wasteful when it came to finishing the moves. Japan won’t be a pushover though - they are the Asian Games champions afterall.
The teams are out for the anthems.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Japan today in their second Group Stage encounter in Jakarta.
A new-look India team started their campaign with a draw against Pakistan yesterday. India scored through a penalty corner routine in the ninth minute, through debutant Selvam Karthi, and held onto the lead till the last minute of play. The defending champions will be looking to do much better today.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar