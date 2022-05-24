IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR live: Hardik opts to bowl first, Gujarat replace Lockie with Alzarri
Follow live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Qualifier 1 preview: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals aim for spot in the final
Live updates
7.29 pm: We’re ready for play at the Eden Gardens! Hardik Pandya leads Gujarat Titans out as Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal make their way to the pitch. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over. This promises to be a cracking contest. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.
Sanju Samson at the toss: “We just want to focus on this match and not look too far ahead. Have told the boys to take it easy and enjoy the game today. We’re playing with the same team.”
Hardik Pandya at the toss: “There hasn’t been a match here for a while so we just want to see how the pitch is behaving by bowling first. Wriddhiman Saha is fit and playing. Just one change – Alzarri Joseph replaces Lockie Ferguson.”
TOSS:
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first!
GT vs RR in IPL 2022 league stage: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals played each other just once during the league stage, with the former coming out on top at the DY Patil Stadium. It was match No 24 of the season and RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat found themselves in a spot of bother at 15/2 and then 53/3 but then skipper Pandya took control and scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 to help his team finish with 192/4. Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31* off 14) also made key contributions. Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson then picked up three wickets apiece as Rajasthan were restricted to 155/9 and GT won by 37 runs. Jos Buttler scored a half-century at the top of the order and Shimron Hetmyer got a 17-ball 29 but it wasn’t enough. Pandya was declared the player of the match for his knock.
IPL 2022 points table after league stage
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0.316
|20
|2
|RR
|14
|9
|5
|0.298
|18
|3
|LSG
|14
|9
|5
|0.251
|18
|4
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|-0.253
|16
|5
|DC
|14
|7
|7
|0.204
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|7
|7
|0.126
|14
|7
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0.146
|12
|8
|SRH
|14
|6
|8
|-0.379
|12
|9
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|-0.203
|8
|10
|MI
|14
|4
|10
|-0.506
|8
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.