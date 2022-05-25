IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB live updates: Mohsin Kremoves Faf du Plessis early
Follow live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Live updates
After 0.5 overs, RCB are 4/1: WICKET! What a start for LSG! What a start for Mohsin Khan! Faf du Plessis is gone for a first-ball duck! The left-arm pacer delivers a splendid first over and eventually gets the outside edge of the RCB skipper. The new batter is Rajat Patidar.
8.10 pm: We’re ready, at last, for play! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are at the crease. Can they give RCB a strong start? Mohsin Khan to bowl the first over. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.
Update: RCB have brought Mohammed Siraj back into the playing XI.
Two changes for LSG: K Gotham and Jason Holder make way for Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera.
TOSS:
KL Rahul has won the toss and LSG will bowl first!
7.42 pm: Big update – The toss will be held at 7.55 pm IST and the match will start at 8.10 pm, if there’s no further interruption.
7.33 pm: The latest news coming in is that the covers are coming off! It hasn’t been raining hard anyway, hopefully the match can start soon.
Not looking good at the Eden Gardens...
7.01 pm: Well, bad news from the ground as there’s a drizzle, the covers are on, the wind is picking up, and the toss has been delayed.
LSG vs RCB in IPL 2022 league stage: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced just once during the league stage this season, with the latter winning by 18 runs. Asked to bat first, RCB posted a total of 181/6 with skipper Faf du Plessis slamming a 64-ball 96. Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Dushmantha Chameera in this match. In reply, KL Rahul (30 off 24) and Krunal Pandya (42 off 28) got runs but LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. With the ball for RCB, Josh Hazlewood stood out with figures of 4/25 from his four overs.
IPL 2022 points table after league stage
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0.316
|20
|2
|RR
|14
|9
|5
|0.298
|18
|3
|LSG
|14
|9
|5
|0.251
|18
|4
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|-0.253
|16
|5
|DC
|14
|7
|7
|0.204
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|7
|7
|0.126
|14
|7
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0.146
|12
|8
|SRH
|14
|6
|8
|-0.379
|12
|9
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|-0.203
|8
|10
|MI
|14
|4
|10
|-0.506
|8
6.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.