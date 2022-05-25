Unsold at the auction, brought in mid-way into the team as a replacement, in a knockout match of IPL 2022, Rajat Patidar produced an innings of breathtaking quality and finished unbeaten on 112 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Patidar scored 12 fours and 7 sixes during his stunning unbeaten 54-ball knock. He received two reprieves from LSG fielders, once in the 70s and once in the 90s. But by that point he had already played a blinder and the three-figure mark was the icing on the cake.

1⃣1⃣2⃣* Runs

5⃣4⃣ Balls

1⃣2⃣ Fours

7⃣ Sixes



Recap the Rajat Patidar batting brilliance & the fastest hundred of the #TATAIPL 2022. 🔝 ✨ #LSGvRCB | @RCBTweets



Watch that stroke-filled extravaganza 🎥 🔽https://t.co/6sWBLTcOwm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

Patidar, the right-handed batter, had previously represented the RCB franchise last season, and again joined the franchise for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh after Luvnith Sisodia got injured.

And entering the playoffs, he had flashes of brilliance at No 3... and at Eden Gardens, in front of packed stands, in RCB’s biggest game of the season so far, he produced one of the all-time great playoff batting efforts. In domestic cricket, where he plays for Madhya Pradesh, Patidar had scored half-centuries under his belt. It was a brilliant time to get his first ton.

#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB #Eliminator



Unsold at the IPL mega auction.



Mid-season replacement player for RCB.



A century in a knockout playoffs match at Eden Gardens.



RAJAT PATIDAR! 🔥https://t.co/7AtBPuKZey pic.twitter.com/Y7MTO5qXtv — The Field (@thefield_in) May 25, 2022

Rajit Patidar has played take a bow🙌🙌🙌. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 25, 2022

It can be difficult for an uncapped player to create his own identity amidst the superstars, but Rajat has made the no.3 spot his own. Another fine knock under pressure tonight, well played 👏🏽 #LSGvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/T5QiWoKWRX — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar .. talk about producing when it really counts .. Incredible innings .. #RCB #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 25, 2022

He showed promise this season and with this knock he has stamped AUTHORITY! A player of the big game, many best wishes- hope this counts #Rajat👏 #RCBVSLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/WTdCPytd8a — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 25, 2022

Reaction of Virat Kohli when Rajat Patidar completed the hundred. pic.twitter.com/CC463lq1xT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 25, 2022

Just look at Kohli, mannnn. What a cheerleader. — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) May 25, 2022

Stand up and applaud. Held his nerves in a knockout match and produced one of the best knock one could ever witness.#LSGvRCB — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 25, 2022

What an innings, one for the history books. Take a bow, Rajat! — Manya (@CSKian716) May 25, 2022

One of the great IPL innings?



Knockout game, only Patidar’s 10th innings in the IPL, Faf, Kohli and Maxwell all fail.



Strikes at 263(!) against spin and reaches 100 off 49 balls - in front of 56,000 fans — Matt Roller (@mroller98) May 25, 2022

Spot the odd name there!! high scores at number 3 for RCB. Something RCB needed for a long time. New guys delivering. Top notch knock by Patidar. #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/nkkDfl71ND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar (in 49 balls) now has the fastest hundred by an uncapped player in IPL. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar has 80 runs in fours and sixes as he reaches his century. Near-perfect T20 innings. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 25, 2022

Who needs Faf, Virat & Maxwell when you have Rajat Patidar in your side. He is playing out of his skin right now 🤯😱💥💥#IPL2022 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 25, 2022

From going unsold to getting picked midway through the season as a replacement player to that proud look on Virat Kohli's face as he gets his hundred.



Rajat Patidar has owned the No.3 spot and Kohli knows it!#LSGvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/SRvJWjcxYh — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 25, 2022

Timely reminder that Rajat Patidar went unsold at this year's IPL auctions, and only came in as a mid-season replacement for RCB after Luvnith Sisodia's injury ruled him out. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) May 25, 2022

From the archives: The Rajat Patidar journey. https://t.co/dIu9RyUDfW — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) May 25, 2022