Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers v Velocity live: Velocity win the toss, will bowl first
Follow live updates of the Women’s T20 Challenge Trophy match between Trailblazers and Velocity.
Tournament preview: Chance for Indian talent to shine in (hopefully) last edition of Women’s T20 Challenge
TOSS: Velocity win the toss and will bowl first.
Live updates
Player to watch out for: Kiran Navgire of Velocity. A self-admitted MS Dhoni fan who loves hitting sixes. She plays for Nagaland and scored an unbeaten 91 against Pondicherry, 162* against Arunachal Pradesh and 81* against Manipur in the Senior T20 League.
Team News
Trailblazers: Sabbhineni Meghana comes in place of Sharmin Akhter.
Playing XI: S Mandhana(c), P Yadav, J Rodrigues, H Matthews, S Dunkley, R Gayakwad, A Reddy, S Khatun, R Singh, R Ghosh(wk), S Meghana.
Velocity: Simran Bahadur comes in place of Maya Sonawane.
Playing XI: S Mandhana(c), P Yadav, J Rodrigues, H Matthews, S Dunkley, R Gayakwad, A Reddy, S Khatun, R Singh, R Ghosh(wk), S Meghana.
TOSS NEWS: Velocity win the toss and will bowl first. Simple reason, they want to chase.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Trailblazers take on Velocity at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
Women’s T20 Challenge Supernovas vs Velocity as it happened: Shafali, Wolvaardt shine in run-chase
Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Trailblazers vs Supernovas as it happened: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win big
Women's T20 Challenge Points Table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Form
|1
|SNO
|2
|1
|1
|0.912
|2
|LW
|2
|VEL
|1
|1
|0
|0.736
|2
|W
|3
|TBL
|1
|0
|1
|-2.450
|0
|L