Indian athletics Watch: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national 100m hurdles record for the third time in a month Jyothi set the new mark at 13.04 seconds, at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jyothi Yarraji at the Federation Cup | Twitter/SAI Media Constant Rain of National records this season in 100 meters Hurdle Women by Jyothi Yarraji. Clocked 13.04 seconds in Netherlands today. Wind (+1.4). #Indian Athletics touching Heights. @Adille1 @ril_foundation @Media_SAI @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/ASEBp0ZSlZ— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 26, 2022