IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 RR vs RCB live: Patidar, du Plessis build a partnership after Kohli falls early
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
After 7 overs, RCB are 52/1: The classic quiet 7th over. Six off McCoy. Time for Ashwin now, he’d love to bounce back from a poor night in Kolkata.
After 6 overs, RCB are 46/1: FOUR, FOUR, DROPPED! Two crunching backfoot strokes from Patidar through the offside for four. Another lofted shot comes and it is put down by Parag at point! Safest of hands, but what a time to drop one!
Rajat Patidar vs Krunal Pandya 6th over of Eliminator was a turning point. Rajat Patidar vs Prasidh Krishna 6th over of Qualifier 2 might well be one too.
The sixth over is when Patidar went up the gears against LSG. Prasidh to bowl this now.
After 5 overs, RCB are 37/1: A couple of fours for Faf as Samson goes to Boult for a third over in the powerplay.
After 4 overs, RCB are 25/1: Simon Doull spoke about how Kohli played a nothing shot to a short ball outside off, and he could have at least gone hard and it could have been an edge for four. Exactly what Patidar did at the start of the over. Then a peach that cuts Patidar into half and beats everyone on the way to four byes.
After 3 overs, RCB are 17/1: Du Plessis gets his first boundary with a slash over cover but that was a terrific over from Boult, five dots in it. The left-arm pacer is getting movement in the air and bowling tight lines and lengths.
After 1.5 overs, RCB are 9/1: WICKET! Kohli is gone! Prasidh Krishna with a superb first over and he gets the big man. The ball nipped nicely and Kohli, as he often does, poked at it and edged it to Samson. A mighty impressive first over from Prasidh, especially after the hat-trick of sixes he conceded to end the first qualifier. Kohli departs for 7 off 8, the new batter is the in-form Rajat Patidar.
After 1 over, RCB are 8/0: Shot! Kohli ends the first over in style! He got to 1 off 4 but ends the over by stepping out to Boult and whipping the ball over square-leg for six. That will give him immense confidence.
7.29 pm: We’re ready for play at the majestic stadium in Ahmedabad! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are at the crease. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
Qualifier 1: David Miller hit an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to reach the IPL final on Tuesday. Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between Pandya (40) and Miller to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata. Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept down Rajasthan to 188-6 despite Jos Buttler’s 56-ball 89.
IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, GT vs RR as it happened: Miller, Pandya power Gujarat to 7-wicket win
Eliminator: Rajat Patidar was the unlikely hero as he hammered a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore edge out Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs and move within one win of the Indian Premier League final. Patidar, who was only drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement, smashed 112 not out off 54 deliveries in the eliminator match.
IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB as it happened: Patidar, Harshal star as RCB win by 14 runs
