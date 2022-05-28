Hockey, Asia Cup, India vs Japan live updates: Manjeet scores stunning goal, match level 1-1 in Q2
Follow all the live updates from the men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s match between India and Japan.
Tournament live on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar in India.
Live updates
Q2, India 1-1 Japan: A terrific chance for India now, 1v1 with the goalkeeper after a smart pass from Sunil. Karthi Selvam however hits the finish straight at the Japan GK.
Q2, India 1-1 Japan: SAVE, SURAJ AGAIN! AND THEN CROSSBAR! Another PC for Japan, Suraj saves the drag flick but the rebound is nearly acrobatically converted but Kato hits the crossbar.
Q2, India 1-1 Japan: SAVE, SURAJ! The Indian GK is alert to the change of direction in the PC this time, going down right and low to keep this PC out. India have a chance to counter, but SV Sunil’s final ball not the best.
Q2, India 1-1 Japan, GOAL JAPAN! Takuma Niwa taps in a rebound after the drag flick is parried by Suraj Karkera. Japan deservingly back level.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: Second quarter underway. And in the first three minutes a PC for Japan.
End of Q1, India 1-0 Japan: A PC for India not long after scoring the goal but Dipsan is off the field. It’s Xess who takes it and it seemed to hit an Indian player. Was heading on target. Japan then come back with a couple of chances, but the Indian defence holds on.
Q1, India 1-0 Japan: STUNNING GOAL! Manjeet shows excellent 3D skills down the left byline and scores the opening goal from a tight angle.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Japan started the match with a flurry of attacking moves. India have settled in alright since then but no real attacking penetration for the Indian team so far. 9 mins to go in Q1.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: An early PC for Japan and the drag flick is powerful but too high.
Pushback! National anthems done. Here’s a look at the team’s stats so far in this tournament:
A look at the Japan squad:
India captain Birendra Lakra: Every one is happy in the squad, motivated after qualifying Super 4s. Confident to do well today. We made a lot of mistakes in the Japan match earlier, we will make sure we won’t repeat. We have had a couple of days to study it.
Japan topped Pool A, including a 5-2 against India and are arguably the team to beat in this tournament. Birendra Lakra and Co then produced a stunning 16-0 result against Indonesia (coupled with Pakistan’s defeat to Japan) to sneak into the Super 4s.
Here’s a look at the starting lineup for India:
04.45 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 men’s hockey Asia Cup in Jakarta. It’s Super 4s time in the tournament, where the top four teams compete in a round-robin format.
After a thrilling match between Japan and Pakistan, which ended 3-2 in Japan’s favour, meant Japan joined Malaysia and Korea as the three teams to qualify for the World Cup. As the host nation, India had already qualified.
At the continental showpiece event, India, Japan, Malaysia and Korea have all won through to the top four of the competition, with the Super4s finals taking place over the weekend to decide the overall winner of the event.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar