Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop defeated second seeds and Olympic gold medallists Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) in the men’s double to advance to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2022. The Indo-Dutch pair, seeded 16th, defeated the Croatian pair in an absolute thriller after being down in the first set and saving five match points.

The winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Hugo Nys (Monaco)-Jan Zielinski (Poland) and Lloyd Glasspool (Great Britain)-Harri Heliovaara (Finland) will face Bopanna and Middelkoop in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the tournament, they registered a straight set win over the Kazakhtan-French pair of Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin with a 6-3 6-4 scoreline.

