Hockey, Asia Cup Super 4s, India vs Malaysia live: Vishnukant puts India on the board, trail 1-2
Follow live updates of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Malaysia.
Live updates
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: India go for the variation, Dipsan Tirkey passes it to Selvam who passes it to Sunil, whose shot goes wide.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: Excellent move by the Indians. SV Sunil and Uttam Singh combining well, exchanging passes in a move that ends with a stick check and penalty corner for India.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: Razie Rahim takes the drag-flick, but Pankaj Rajak in the Indian goal makes a comfortable save.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: Penalty corner for Malaysia.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: End-to-end stuff now as this match has opened up. Become a spectacle for the neutral fan.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: Karthi Selvam cracks a pass into the circle for an unmarked Abharan Sudev, but it’s just a bit too far behind the forward.
Q3 - India 1-2 Malaysia: GOAL FOR INDIA! India survived a scare in the first 30 seconds of this quarter, but then score a minute later. Muhammad Hassan in the Malaysia goal gets a block on the drag-flick, but the ball falls kindly to Vishnukant Singh, who calmly lifts it over the keeper and into the roof of the net. India are back in this game.
Q3 - India 0-2 Malaysia: First penalty corner for India in this match.
Q3 - India 0-2 Malaysia: Faizal Saari gets a shot just wide in less than 30 seconds of the restart. Excellent pressure by Malaysia on the Indian defence. Saari gets past a few defenders but from a tight angle shoots into the side-netting
We’re off in this third quarter.
The most telling stat, arguably, is that India has managed just one shot on goal over 30 minutes of play.
Not been a good half for India at all. In their opening two matches of the tournament, against Pakistan and Japan, they were guilty of being wasteful in their chances in front of goal. Today they haven’t quite managed to weave together enough moves to create a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Malaysia meanwhile, the more experienced team, have been steady and disciplined. And they lead 2-0 at the break.
End of Q2 - India 0-2 Malaysia: That’s halftime.
Q2 - India 0-2 Malaysia: Referee awards Malaysia a penalty corner, but India successfully refer it. At least the referrals are going India’s way.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Razie Rahim, the biggest goal threat Malaysia have, has scored two goals both from drag flicks. India yet to really make any credible threat going forward and are already 0-2 down. Big challenge this.
Q2 - India 0-2 Malaysia: GOAL FOR INDIA! Razie Rahim again powers home a drag-flick. This time Suraj Karkera gets a stick on the ball, but the shot is too strong. This is Rahim’s 11th goal of the tournament.
Q2 - India 0-1 Malaysia: Penalty corner for Malaysia.
Q2 - India 0-1 Malaysia: Second quarter underway
Malaysia has been the better team in this first quarter, and they lead through Razie Rahim’s 10th goal in this tournament. This is an experienced Malaysian team with 8 of their 18 players having played over 100 caps. The Indian team meanwhile has 12 players from their 18 who made their debut at this tournament.
End of Q1 - India 0-1 Malaysia
Q1 - India 0-1 Malaysia: India down to 10 players in the final minutes of this quarter after Manjeet is shown a green card.
Q1 - India 0-1 Malaysia: GOAL FOR MALAYSIA! Razie Rahim goes hard and low to the left corner of the goal. Karkera shifts his bodyweight to the wrong side and is in no position to make a save as the ball clatters off the backboard.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Just under 4 mins left in this first quarter, and Malaysia wins its second penalty corner.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Karkera makes a good save and the Indian defence rushes in to clear the danger.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: This time it is a penalty corner. Muhammad Hassan plays a tomahawk shot at goal which Suraj Karkera paws away, but it’s deemed dangerous by the referee.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Excellent referral from Sunil. No penalty corner for Malaysia.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Penalty corner for Malaysia, but SV Sunil calls for a referral.
Q1 - India 0-0 Malaysia: Malaysia get us started in this Super 4 match.
The teams are out for the anthems.
Japan lost 3-1 to South Korea after being undefeated in Pool A. They’re out of contention for the final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022. India, led by Birendra Lakra take on Malaysia today in their second Super 4 match against Malaysia.
The Indians will be confident after their 2-1 win over Japan yesterday, a much better performance over the Asian Games gold medallist compared to what the team in blue had put up when they met in Pool A. Malaysia would be, on paper, an easier game, but the South East Asian team has been known to pull off upsets quite regularly - they beat India in the semi-final of the Asian Games, at this very stadium in Jakarta four years ago.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar