IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR live: Samson opts to bat first, Gujarat replace Joseph with Ferguson
Follow live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
Team changes:
Rajasthan Royals are unchanged. Gujarat Titans have one change – Lockie Ferguson replaces Alzarri Joseph.
7.33 pm: Samson believes the experience of having played here a couple of days ago is an advantage for his team. Pandya says he wanted to bowl first anyway, excited to receive the support from the home crowd.
TOSS:
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.
GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL 2022
|Match
|Result
|No 24 in league
| GT won by 37 runs
|Qualifier 1
|GT won by 7 wickets
7.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It all comes down to this! It is the Gujarat Titans versus the Rajasthan Royals! The teams that finished one and two on the points table at the end of the league stage will clash for the title tonight. Will GT take home the trophy in their first season? Or will RR win the title for the first time since the first season?
IPL 2022 points table after league stage
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0.316
|20
|RR
|14
|9
|5
|0.298
|18
|LSG
|14
|9
|5
|0.251
|18
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|-0.253
|16
|DC
|14
|7
|7
|0.204
|14
|PBKS
|14
|7
|7
|0.126
|14
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0.146
|12
|SRH
|14
|6
|8
|-0.379
|12
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|-0.203
|8
|MI
|14
|4
|10
|-0.506
|8
