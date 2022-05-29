Team changes:

Rajasthan Royals are unchanged. Gujarat Titans have one change – Lockie Ferguson replaces Alzarri Joseph.

7.33 pm: Samson believes the experience of having played here a couple of days ago is an advantage for his team. Pandya says he wanted to bowl first anyway, excited to receive the support from the home crowd.

TOSS:

Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

Glimpses from the opening ceremony...

GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL 2022

Match Result
No 24 in league GT won by 37 runs
Qualifier 1 GT won by 7 wickets

7.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It all comes down to this! It is the Gujarat Titans versus the Rajasthan Royals! The teams that finished one and two on the points table at the end of the league stage will clash for the title tonight. Will GT take home the trophy in their first season? Or will RR win the title for the first time since the first season?

IPL 2022 points table after league stage

Team    Pld    Won    Lost    Net RR    Pts
GT    14    10    4    0.316    20   
RR    14    9    5    0.298    18   
LSG    14    9    5    0.251    18   
RCB    14    8    6    -0.253    16   
DC    14    7    7    0.204    14   
PBKS    14    7    7    0.126    14   
KKR    14    6    8    0.146    12   
SRH    14    6    8    -0.379    12   
CSK    14    4    10    -0.203    8   
MI    14    4    10    -0.506    8

