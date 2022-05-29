India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished seventh in the 10m Air Rifle Men competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had made the top eight stage on Saturday, finishing fourth in qualification.

Serbia’s Lazar Kovacevic won gold, Croatian Miran Maricic silver and Kazakh Islam Usseinov won bronze at the event.

Rudrankksh shot 153.7 in the ranking round to bow out along with Poland’s Maciej Kowalewicz.

Miran topped the round with 261.8 while the Croat shot 260.9. In a close final, the Serb toppled Lazar 16-14.

India fielded a 12-member rifle-only squad at this World Cup.