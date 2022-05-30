French Open 2022 Watch: An incredible point in Rafa Nadal’s five-set win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at French Open Nadal won n 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted 261 minutes. It was only the third time in his career that Nadal played a 5-setter at French Open. Scroll Staff May 30, 2022 · 12:45 am Updated May 30, 2022 · 12:49 am Nadal at RG 2022 | AFP THE BREAK#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/2mMcvL5b1y— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022 The break point conversion in the fifth set And here’s the match point:LEGENDARY@RafaelNadal reaches a 16th final eight in Paris passing a titanic battle with Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/TIxTUM8xYL— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Auger-Aliassime Roland-Garros Rafa Nadal