Hockey, Asia Cup Super 4s, India v Korea live: Must-win match for India who lead 3-2 in Q2
Follow live coverage of the men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s clash between India and Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Tournament live on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.
Equation to reach final: Malaysia are through. India will qualify with a win. Korea will qualify with a draw or a win.
Live updates
Q2, India 3-2 Korea: A PC for Korea but India rush this well. A stick check however means India have another PC to defend. This time Korea’s No 25 sends it wide. Powerful but just past the side post.
Q2, India 3-2 Korea: GOAL INDIA! Superb counterattack. India win the ball back deep in their half. A swift counter sees Vishnukant find Shese Gowda free down the left and a superb finish follows. What a response from the young Indian side. It might have been Raj Kumar Pal who won the ball back and released Abharan for the counter.
Q2, India 2-2 Korea: GOAL INDIA! Superb response from India. They pour forward in attack, Abharan wins a PC. Dipsan took the drag flick and Maninder Singh is deemed to have gotten a touch on it. Sneaks past the goalie. The goal is given to Maninder, yes, for now.
Q2, India 1-2 Korea: Abharan wins the PC for India. India need a response. Soon.
Q2, India 1-2 Korea: GOAL! JI Woo Cheon puts Korea in the lead. Pawan involved at one end one instance in a chance, then involved at the other end in Korea’s goal. He intercepts the ball in India’s circle but the ball is stolen from him and then Ji is found with space. Nothing Suraj could do thee.
Q2, India 1-1 Korea: Chance India! A nice reverse hit from the edge of the circle by Pawan Rajbhar but straight at the keeper.
End of Q1, India 1-1 Korea: A look at the stats from the opening 15 mins.
Q1, India 1-1 Korea: GOAL KOREA! Korea equalise shortly after, converting a PC of their own. JANG Jonghyun with his sixth goal of the tournament.
Q1, India 1-0 Korea: The move to win the PC saw Shaktivel with a nice turn in the circle and find Uttam who then won the PC. Sharp play. Now Korea have a PC down the other end.
Q1, India 1-0 Korea: GOAL, INDIA! Great work by Shaktivel to turn sharply and win a PC for India and Nilam Sanjeep Xess makes no mistake from the drag flick.
Q1, India 0-0 Korea: Indian management will be happy to see the intensity going forward early on. Good start this in the first five minutes.
Q1, India 0-0 Korea: An early PC for India! (Could Pawan have gone for the field goal finish though?) Anyway. Xess with the routine and it is saved sharply by Korean defence.
Q1, India 0-0 Korea: PUSHBACK! The final Super 4s game and it is a must-win for India. Malaysia have reached the final and India will reach them if they defeat Korea here. Korea will qualify with a draw or win.
Dipsan Tirkey in a quick chat with the broadcasters says the team know this is a must-win now and they have prepared accordingly. Whatever chances we get even in the first half we will try to convert. Drag flicks are important, need to convert them.
Here’s a look at the Indian starting XI (via Hockey India)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the men’s hockey Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s clash between India and Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The previous match for India saw a stunning game of hockey being played out against Malaysia, who took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Then came India storming back to take a 3-2 lead in Q4 and had one foot in the final. But Malaysia crucially got an equaliser.
And now, just a little while earlier, Malaysia beat Japan 5-0 and that has made things rather plain (and a little tricky) for the men in blue. India will now face Korea in the last match of the Super 4s stage. The winner will qualify for the final with Malaysia. But a draw in that match will leave all three teams tied on points. It’ll then come down to goal difference, which will see India miss out and Korea qualify.
Stats / photos courtesy: FIH.Hockey / Asian Hockey Federation
Screenshots: Disney+Hotstar