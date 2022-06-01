French Open 2022 Watch highlights: Nadal outlasts Djokovic at Roland Grarros in another epic chapter of their rivalry The 13-time Roland Garros champion from Spain won the pair's 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a four-hour-and-12-minute quarter-final. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Updated 15 minutes ago Djokovic and Nadal at the end of another epic battle | AFP Play 🎥 Check out the best moments of @RafaelNadal 's thrilling four-set win over No.1 Novak Djokovic with Highlights by @emirates#RolandGarros | #EmiratesFlyBetterMoments pic.twitter.com/3F2oFCSD00— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2022 French Open, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal QF as it happened: Relentless Rafa wins four-set epic We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland Garros Rafa Nadal Novak Djokovic