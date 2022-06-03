French Open 2022 Watch: A ridiculous Rafael Nadal forehand winner in French Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev Nadal saved one of the many set-points in the first set tiebreak against Zverev with what might go down as one of the points of the year. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rafael Nadal plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev during their men's semi-final match on day 13 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2022. | Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP MINDBLOWING 🤯and trailing set point!#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/rSFQ97j0As— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. French Open Roland Garros RG 2022 French Open 2022 Rafa Nadal