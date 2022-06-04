It took Iga Swiatek 68 minutes to register a 6-1, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff to win a second French Open title. The win put the World No 1 level on Venus Williams’ record for 35 match-wins, the most by a female player in the game since 2000.

It’s a run that saw the Pole win her sixth consecutive title this year, a list which includes Masters titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. And now her second Grand Slam title. Simply put, she’s been unstoppable.

The 21-year-old was in control of the match right from the start, taking advantage of a nervy opening service game by Gauff to get a break of serve in the first game of the match. She then raced to a 4-0 lead before taking the first set 6-1.

Gauff did come back stronger after the break, breaking Swiatek’s serve and going up 2-0. But the 2020 French Open champion then started to turn the screws on the match, winning five games in a row to lead 5-2.

The American managed to hold onto her serve, before Swiatek closed out the match on her first Championship Point to add the 2022 title to 2020’s.

Here are the reactions to the World No 1’s second Major title:

🔥 2/2 in Grand Slam finals

🔥 35 consecutive match wins

🔥 6 consecutive titles



Incroyable, @iga_swiatek 🏆#RolandGarros — wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022

Making it reign 👑@iga_swiatek becomes the youngest multiple major winner since Sharapova in 2006 ✌️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qnrJttoYh9 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 4, 2022

35 - Iga #Swiatek has equalled the longest winning streak in 2000s by a female player: 35 consecutive wins by Venus Williams between Wimbledon and Linz 2000. Incredible.@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/PReBE78xMy — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 4, 2022

What a masterclass from Iga Swiatek. A 6-1 6-3 victory in 68 minutes over Coco Gauff to win a second French Open title and a 35th consecutive victory on the WTA tour (equalling Venus Williams' record streak in the 21st century). #RolandGarros — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 4, 2022

@iga_swiatek 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) June 4, 2022

Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek ! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 4, 2022

#1 Iga Swiatek reaches new heights of dominance, reeling off her 35th straight win by beating Coco Gauff in the #RolandGarros final.



6-1, 6-3.



The second French Open title for Swiatek, who has now won SIX straight titles.



Doha

Indian Wells

Miami

Stuttgart

Rome

French Open — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 4, 2022

Iga Swiatek in tears after hearing the Polish national anthem: “I just told Coco don’t cry, and what am I doing right now?



“Coco, when I was your age it was my 1st year on tour and I had no idea what I was doing.”#RolandGarros — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022

Iga Swiatek is the French Open champion.



Something most people thought we’d be saying on women’s finals day before the tournament started.



Needs 1h08 to beat first-time GS finalist Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 for her second Major title.



Winning streak now up to 35 matches #RolandGarros — Yasmin Syed (@yasminstefsyed) June 4, 2022

That is what one calls taking the game to another level. @iga_swiatek is the @rolandgarros champion ….again.



WOW — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 4, 2022

"I want to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the world is still there."



— Iga Swiatek in her #RolandGarros winning speach, promptly receiving a standing ovation from everyone on Court Philippe-Chatrier. pic.twitter.com/iYyqxdCehu — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 4, 2022

Iga & Suzanne.



They make quite a couple. pic.twitter.com/xrqIWWjwH5 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 4, 2022

With such clean hitting and accuracy, there was nothing to stop #IgaSwiatek getting that second Grand Slam title. Finally, it seems women's tennis has found a New World Order. #RolandGarros — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) June 4, 2022

#RolandGarros



Alexa, play Unstoppable by Sia for the women’s singles winner, the one and only Iga Swiatek.



35 in a row. Unreal! 🥶🔥



📸 Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/2KV1b8Bv8r — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) June 4, 2022

“I’d like to thank my team, sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today.”



- Coco Gauff, in tears, after losing to Iga Swiatek.



She may have lost the final but there’s no doubt the 18-year-old has been a winner this French Open.#RolandGarros https://t.co/FFRZXV4evG — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) June 4, 2022

Iga Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets in finals, has not lost more than 5 games in her last 9 finals.



2022 RG: 61 63

2022 Rome: 62 62

2022 Stuttgart: 62 62

2022 Miami: 64 60

2022 IW: 64 61

2022 Doha: 62 60

2021 Rome: 60 60

2021 Adelaide: 62 62

2020 RG: 64 61 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022