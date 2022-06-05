French Open 2022 Watch: Rafael Nadal opens up on treatment he got for his foot during French Open and future plans After his French Open triumph, Nadal said that he can't keep going with the foot the way it is, but was working to find a long-term solution. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Rafael Nadal with his 14th French Open trophy | AFP An update on the foot and the future#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/kFjZsiHjKH— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros