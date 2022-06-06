International Cricket Watch: England vs New Zealand, Lord’s Test - Joe Root’s fourth innings hundred ensures 5-wicket win Joe Root also joined the 10,000-run club in Test cricket, achieving the rare feat on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand. Scroll Staff An hour ago England's Joe Root gestures as he walks off the pitch after England won the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground | AFP Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. England New Zealand Joe Root England vs New Zealand Lord's Test