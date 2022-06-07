French Open 2022 Watch: How Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal’s days panned out as they won French Open 2022 titles While Swiatek completed a record-equalling 35 match win-streak (since 2000s), Nadal went on to win a record-extending 14th RG title and 22nd Major. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Swiatek, Nadal and their French Open trophies | AFP images Play Play Also read:Rafael Nadal, at Roland Garros, is inevitableIga Swiatek, on the stairway to stardom We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Roland Garros Iga Swiatek