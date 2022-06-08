Indian legend Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, bring an end to a storied 23-year-long international career that began with her debut in 1999.

In a statement released on her social media, she wrote, “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.”

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support.

“Cricket is a dream and when I started off my career I had no idea that women’s cricket existed but the only name ever told or heard was yours Mithali Di,” said Harmanpreet Kaur in a tweet.

Raj scored 7805 runs in 211 ODI innings, 2364 runs in 84 T20I innings, and 699 runs in 19 Test innings in a decorated career spanning 23 years. She is considered one of the finest batters of all time, particularly in the One-Day International format, where she has dominated the batting charts. She also ends her career as the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket with a total of 10,868 runs.

Here are some stats from her milestone-filled career:

Mithali Raj retires from International cricket:



Longest ODI career for any player (Men/Women) - 22 yrs, 274d.



Most runs in WODIs - 7805

Most matches in WODIs - 232



Only Indian captain to lead to 2 ODI WC finals.



Youngest double-centurion in WTests



Youngest double-centurion in WTests

A storied 22 year career comes to a close.



10,868 runs.



95 catches



93 50+ scores



1 Legend - @M_Raj03 #ThankyouMithali

Mithali Raj calls time on her international career

Most runs scored in Women's international cricket

10,868 - MITHALI RAJ

10,273 - Charlotte Edwards

8,425 - Suzie Bates

8,419 - Stafanie Taylor

7,815 - Meg Lanning



@BCCIWomen

Even if the retirement was expected once India’s World Cup campaign came to an end, the official announcement was received with plenty of emotional tributes on social media.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from the cricketing world:

#ThankYouMithali



When @M_Raj03 scored a century for India against New Zealand in a must-win 2017 World Cup match.



📽 ICCpic.twitter.com/0DYPZHIKrI — The Field (@thefield_in) June 8, 2022

Cricket is a dream and when I started off my career I had no idea that women's cricket existed but the only name ever told or heard was yours @M_Raj03 Di. You sewed the seed for all the young girls to take up this sport and dream big. Wish you the best in life.

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy.



We wish you all the very best for your second innings 🙌🙌

Captain. Legend. Inspiration! 🔝 👏@M_Raj03 - your contribution towards the game remains one of its kind and your impact is everlasting.🙌 🙌



We wish you all the best for the journey ahead. 👍 👍

Even though you know this day is coming, you can't help but feel a little sad 😔. An amazing player that put cricket on the map especially in 🇮🇳 Loved playing against you & enjoyed watching you adapt your game to keep up with all these youngsters. Enjoy the next phase Mithali xx

You have been a jewel in the crown of Indian cricket @M_Raj03. When another little girl, like you once were, dreams of playing cricket, she will dream of doing what you did. Champion.

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings 🙌🏼

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You've inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. 👏 #mithaliraj

Go well, legend. There has not been, and will not be, another like you.

When @M_Raj03 started playing international cricket in 1999, Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh were not even born!

The end of a terrific innings. Thanks for all the memories Mithali!

A beautiful journey from making her int'l debut aged 16 to become the leading run-getter in women's cricket, she has seen it all.



A leader who always made her team learn to believe in their own abilities & inspired everyone too.



Thank you for all these pure memories, @M_Raj03❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNQSRKhO3S — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 8, 2022

And just like that. It comes to end. There will be no farewell match. No send off. Nothing. It's the end.



Thank you, Mithali for everything. 💛 — Krithika (@krithika0808) June 8, 2022

And so an era ends. A thank you is insufficient for your immense and immeasurable contribution to cricket (not just women's cricket) in India, Mithali di. Legend.

Mithali Raj retires from the longer formats of the game, calling time on a storied international career spanning nearly 23 years.



12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is and a 10868-international run tally later, cricket is richer for her to have chosen the sport and played it for so long. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) June 8, 2022

Ever since I knew what is Women's cricket's world, tomorrow will be the first day without Mithali Raj in that world. #ThankYouMithali — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) June 8, 2022

That floppy hat, that evergreen smile, those cover drives, and memories for a lifetime..



That floppy hat, that evergreen smile, those cover drives, and memories for a lifetime..

Thank you for everything skipper! We will miss you ❤️#ThankYouMithali

Only if people saw how good she was in her prime. Like a one woman army...#MithaliRaj — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) June 8, 2022

All the best for everything the future holds, Mithali. It’s been an honour and a privilege to watch you play 🤍🙌🏼🇮🇳@M_Raj03 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) June 8, 2022

Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. 🐐🇮🇳



Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. 🐐🇮🇳

Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj. 👑💗

“Women in sport are powerful catalysts of change and when they get the appreciation they deserve, it inspires change in several other women wanting to achieve their dreams,” Mithali had written in a post after receiving the Khel Ratna in 2021. “I sincerely hope that my journey inspires young girls all across the country to pursue their dreams and know that only when you dream can you make it happen.”

At the end of it all, it’d go down as her biggest legacy.

