Football, Asian Cup Qualifiers, India vs Cambodia live: Chhetri’s penalty gives IND 1-0 lead at HT
Updates from Indian men’s football team’s match against Cambodia in Kolkata.
Football, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India seek Finals berth, and a silver lining in a time of chaos
Match live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar in India.
Live updates
HALF TIME – India 1-0 Cambodia: Chhetri’s penalty, won by Liston, the difference between the two sides. For all the possession India had, that is a flimsy lead heading into the half time but a lead nonetheless.
HALF TIME – India 1-0 Cambodia: Keo Sokpheng with a decent hit but he height of Gurpreet is good enough to hold it comfortably. And the whistle goes.
45’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Just one added minute... and Cambodia have a free kick from a nice position just outside the box. Good distance that.
42’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Not a good corner but the crowd cheers as Liston slides and recovers the ball to cut out a counter.
41’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: The Blue Tigers attack again but once again largely passive possession. Just not enough passing tempo or accuracy to trouble Cambodia.... as we say that, Akash with a nice cut into the middle and takes a right-footed shot. Saved! Good hit.
36’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Oh, Akash had to be alert to the cross from left. Crucial header. India now allowing a spell of possession for Cambodia. Perhaps a counter could be on.
34’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: A surprise shot from Brandon but straight at the GK.
34’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Darren Caldeira on air, “Too much of play happening in front of the Cambodian defence.” India not getting behind enough\.
32’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Akash with a cutback from left, Thapa lets it go and it falls to Chhetri. But he cannot connect with his left-foot attempt.
31’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: Without the early goal, things could have been rather nervy for India at the moment. They are creating very little. Oh a yellow card for Chhetri and he is frustrated. And he is angry with the short passing presumably. HE is livid.
28’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: From open play, India are still running to roadblocks in the final third. They have all the possession but not much in terms of chances to show for it.
25’ – India 1-0 Cambodia: A rare foray forward for the visitors. Easily handled by GSS.
22nd min – India 1-0 Cambodia: OH CHANCE! Roshan with a cross from the right flank, Chhetri with his superb movement finds himself in a yard of space and well placed to take the header but it loops over. He is a brilliant header of the ball and that is why the reaction after that miss, one of frustration.
18th min – India 1-0 Cambodia: Liston is definitely getting the crowd excited when he gets on the ball. A strike from distance but dies down before reaching the keeper.
16th min – India 1-0 Cambodia: An early goal was absolutely vital for India to ease any nerves. Stimac was pacing nervously in the moments before the goal. The penalty itself... not enough replays to say 100% but it was a bit soft for sure. The defender might have got the ball first.
13th min – India 1-0 Cambodia: GOAL INDIA! Sunil Chhetri converts the penalty. He didn’t have the best of times from the spot in the ISL but no mistake her. That is absolutely perfectly placed to the right of the keeper who guessed right but couldn’t get a hand.
12th min – India 0-0 Cambodia: Penalty India! Colaco is brought down, or at least deemed to have, in the box after some pin-balling.
11th min – India 0-0 Cambodia: A bank of five defenders at the back and three narrow midfielders from Cambodia. A couple of roaming forwards doing basic pressing. Intentions clear from the visitors, of course.
8th min – India 0-0 Cambodia: Some nice warmup touches for both goalkeepers with shots on goal at both ends but nothing threatening.
4th min – India 0-0 Cambodia: An early booking for Sandesh Jhingan. That’s the last thing you want in the 3rd minute of a football match if you are a center-back.
Kickoff in Kolkata
National anthems are done (but not before confusion): The announcer says Cambodian national anthem will play... and then after a delay, the Indian national anthem plays. Then there is a long delay. Then the Cambodian anthem plays. Geez.
Earlier today: In the other match in Group D, Hong Kong defeated Afghanistan 2-1.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers where Sunil Chhetri and Co take on Cambodia.
Details about the qualifiers:
There are 24 teams competing across six groups in six centralised venues – Kuwait (Group A), Mongolia (Group B), Uzbekistan (Group C), India (Group D), Malaysia (Group E) and Kyrgyz Republic (Group F). The 24 teams will compete over three Matchdays on June 8, 11 and 14 for the 11 remaining spots in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup tournament proper.
The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join 2015 winners Australia, defending champions Qatar, China, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE and Vietnam in the Finals.
— Information via AFC
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar in India