After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected to due to Covid-19, began on Monday with all the quarter-finals taking place in Karnataka.

On day three of the last-eight stage, Uttar Pradesh defeated a strong Karnataka by five wickets to go through to the semi-finals.

Here’s a round-up of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals:

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand by a massive 725 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinals at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on Thursday. With this victory, Mumbai set a new record for the largest margin of victory in first class cricket history, reported ESPNCricinfo. The record was earlier held by New South Wales who beat Queensland by 685 runs in 1930.

Mumbai achieve the biggest runs victory in the history of first-class cricket.



Biggest wins:

725 runs - Mumbai v Uttarakhand, today

685 runs - New South Wales v Queensland, 1930

675 runs - England v Australia, 1928

638 runs - New South Wales v South Australia, 1921#RanjiTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 9, 2022

Mumbai posted a mammoth score in the first innings thanks specifically to a stunning batting display by Suved Parkar who scored 252 off 447, the highest by a Mumbai batsman on debut, and also Sarfaraz Khan’s 153 off 205.

Mumbai declared after piling on 647 runs. In the second innings, Yashaswi Jaiswal added to the herculean target mounting for Uttarakhand as he scored his first first-class century. Uttarakhand’s batting line-up already placed on the backfoot by Mumbai’s batting performance were then no match to Shams Mulani as he picked up figures 5/39 and 3/15 in the two innings.

I feel for Jay Bista.

Poor fella switched sides from Mumbai to Uttarakhand.

And had to witness this utter domination by his former team.#RanjiTrophy — Ameya Thakur (@SportyMindset) June 9, 2022

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh also won by 10 wickets against Punjab to become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals. Saurabh Sharma’s 102, Himanshu Mantri (89) and Rajat Patidar (85) set up the game for the team with the bat, while seamers Puneet Datey (3/48) and Anubhav Agarwal (3/40) starred with the ball in the first innings.

The star-studded Punjab line-up comprising Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Mandeep Singh then succumbed against Kumar Kartikeya’s spin, who added a decisive touch with the ball as he picked up 6 for 50 in Punjab’s second innings.

Good news, MP fans. Kuldeep Sen steaming in during a practice session after the match. Likely to be available for the semifinals. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/ZPl2yHhylb — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 9, 2022

Great win for @MPCAtweets 🔥

Against a strong Punjab side despite missing many key players.



I hope I. Pandey, Kuldeep Sen & Arshad will all play together in the next match.



Will be a challenge to win the next 2 matches also without Venky & Avesh. @iamANANDRAJAN#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/og5gGQ01iQ — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) June 9, 2022

Bengal vs Jharkhand is ongoing where Bengal are set to progress on the basis of first innings lead.