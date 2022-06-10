Swastika Ghosh became the third paddler to go to court after not being named in the Indian table tennis teams that will compete at the Commonwealth Games next month.

Ghosh, who was named as a standby in the women’s team but not part of the main squad of four, has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, as reported by the Press Trust of India.

“She is number four as per the selection criteria and should be in the team,” said her father and coach Sandeep Ghosh to PTI.

Ghosh’s case is expected to be heard on Friday, as is the petition filed by Manush Shah, who approached the court after he was named as standby in the men’s team that consists of Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty.

Diya Chitale however was the first player to approach court after the three-member managed Committee of Administrators, that handles the affairs of the Table Tennis Federation of India, had named her as a standby originally.

The women’s team initially contained Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya. However not long after Chitale went to court, she was added into the team in place of World No 4 doubles player Kamath.

Once that was done, Ghosh was named as the standby for the new team.

Dear sir @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur



I'm Swastika Ghosh (Table tennis player), senior India rank 4 & according to existing criteria of selection process I'm no 4, but inspite of that I'm dropped from Indian womens commonwealth games team.

Please give me justice sir.

Thank you — Swastika Ghosh (@swastikatt) June 1, 2022

The current selection criteria gives 50 percent weightage to domestic tournaments, 30 percent to international events and 20 percent to the selectors’ discretion. The CoA plans to change that to 40-40-20 from October.