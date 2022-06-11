Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Belgium live updates: Tough away test awaits Indian men & women
Follow for live updates from the first leg matches between India and Belgium (both women and men’s teams) in Antwerp.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Rani Rampal interview: ‘Injuries teach you a lot in life, told myself giving up is not an option’
Interview: India men’s hockey coach Graham Reid on areas to improve, 3D skills, rotation & more
Saturday’s matches (live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar in India):
1730 IST: Belgium vs India (women)
2000 IST: Belgium vs India (men)
Live updates
Hockey, FIH Pro League: Savita-led India looking to learn from mistakes ahead of Belgium test
The Indian team features goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale. The midfield will see Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete and Baljeet Kaur.
The forward-line will see the very experienced Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Rani.
“This is a good, well-balanced squad with a mix of some very experienced players and youngsters who have shown great promise after their Junior World Cup outing. I am very interested to find out how they will play in European conditions against quality sides like Belgium, Argentina and US,” coach Janneke Schopman had said.
Rani Rampal is back in the Indian starting lineup for the first time since Tokyo Olympics. Read more in our interview here.
Rani Rampal interview: ‘Injuries teach you a lot in life, told myself giving up is not an option’
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. It’s FIH Pro League time once again as the Indian women and men’s teams return after a break, this time away in Belgium.
FIH Hockey Pro League action continues on Saturday 11 June with a fascinating day of fixtures. First, Belgium play India at 1730 IST at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. At 2000 IST Belgium men will be looking to extend their winning streak and move closer to the top of the table as they play the current second placed team, India. This match is also at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp.
The Indian Women’s Team is currently placed at the third position in the Table with 22 points in 8 games, just behind Argentina and the Netherlands. Belgium, on the other hand, are currently placed in the seventh place on the table with 12 points in 8 games.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar