Football, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers, India vs Afghanistan live: Can Chhteri & Co make it 2 wins?
Updates from Indian men’s football team’s match against Afghanistan in Kolkata.
Live updates
7’ – India 0-0 Afghanistan: A rather extravagant fall from Manvir after a tackle inside the box. Nothing comes from the referee. India keep the pressure up.
5’ – India 0-0 Afghanistan: Without Brandon and Thapa, the set pieces could be an issue for India? First corner, and it comes to nothing.
3’ – India 0-0 Afghanistan: Indians start on the front foot as expected. Kuruniyan involved early on down the left.
Earlier today: Hong Kong defeated Cambodia by 3-0. It puts all the pressure on India for this one. They can’t afford anything other than a win.
National anthems done (no glitches today). We are all set for the start.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers where Sunil Chhetri and Co take on Afghanistan.
Details about the qualifiers:
There are 24 teams competing across six groups in six centralised venues – Kuwait (Group A), Mongolia (Group B), Uzbekistan (Group C), India (Group D), Malaysia (Group E) and Kyrgyz Republic (Group F). The 24 teams will compete over three Matchdays on June 8, 11 and 14 for the 11 remaining spots in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup tournament proper.
The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join 2015 winners Australia, defending champions Qatar, China, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea Republic, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE and Vietnam in the Finals.
— Information via AFC
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar in India