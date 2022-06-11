Indian Football Watch: Sunil Chhetri’s superb free kick against Afghanistan at the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers The Indian captain scored the first goal of the night but India still needed a goal after that to close out a dramatic 2-1 win. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Sunil Chhetri (R) with a special goal | Indian Football 85’ GOOAAALLL!! The captain @chetrisunil11 scores from the free kick spot outside the box, he shoots straight into the right corner of the net! AFG 0️⃣-1️⃣ IND #AFGIND ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nzo9LPnHwY— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 11, 2022 Sunil Chhetri Freeckick vs Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/bPK6FjgiFQ— Michael Garryson (@GarrysonMichael) June 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Indian football Sunil Chhetri Freeckick Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup Sunil Chhetri