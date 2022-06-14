Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to make her comeback to the sport at Wimbledon 2022, the 40-year-old all but confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion last played on the tour at Wimbledon in 2021, where she suffered a heartbreaking exit in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. At 3-3 in the first set, Williams twisted her ankle and couldn’t continue.

However, she seems ready to make her comeback now and posted about it on her Instagram account.

“SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let’s Go,” wrote Williams.

Unranked on the WTA list at the moment, Williams didn’t was not included in the women’s singles entry list for Wimbledon 2022 but could get a wildcard. There is no official confirmation from the tournament yet. Based on the Instagram post, the American could be set for a return at Eastbourne in the lead up to Wimbledon.

It is also unclear if she is intending to play singles or doubles.

The American has won The Championships seven times and will match Margaret Court for the most women’s singles Major titles if she wins another one.

The last Grand Slam Serena Williams won was at the 2017 Australian Open.

More to follow...