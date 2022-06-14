Football, Asian Cup Qualifiers, India vs Hong Kong Live: Anwar Ali’s first min goal makes it 1-0
Updates from the Indian men’s football team’s match against Hong Kong at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Football, AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: India seek a silver lining in a time of chaos
After Palestine’s win earlier in the day, India have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023
Match live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar in India.
India 1-0 (1st min): Anwar Ali powered a shot home from close range.
27’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: India on the counter-attack. Roshan Singh races down the right and gets a cross in. A centre-back is quick to get in Chhetri’s way, but his deflection falls to Sahal who attempts a left-footed drive on the half-volley, but it crashes into the upright. That’s as close as you can get without scoring.
26’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Chance goes begging for Hong Kong. Matthew Orr with a clever low cross, Sahal Abdul Samad was there but misses his clearance, and so does Sun Ming Him.
24’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Good technical foul to make by Hong Kong captain Huang Yang. Udanta Singh was just about to shift gear and take off down the right flank on the counter-attack, until the trip from Yang - earning him a yellow card.
23’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: India has started to take control in this match. They’ve had the better share of possession and have had the better share of chances.
16’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Good inviting cross from Ashique Kuruniyan from the right, spots the run of Chhetri and puts in a left-footed cross. Yapp Hung Fai in the Hong Kong goal notices the danger and is quick to rush off his line to punch out the danger.
15’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Wong Wai goes for it from distance, not too far, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was well in position in case the ball did curl enough to get back on target.
10’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Needless foul by Suresh Wangjam and the referee is quick to hand out a yellow card. Hong Kong midfielder got the better of the youngster, but Suresh decided to tug on his jersey to hold back the opponent despite him being in his own half and a host of Indian defenders still in the way.
7’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: Bit end to end so far, but no great chance at goal. Anwar Ali, after the opener in the first minute, has made his presence felt for the Indians in defence, stepping in calmly on many occasions to clear the danger.
1’ - India 1-0 Hong Kong: GOAL FOR INDIA! Corner taken short and the cross comes in from the left. Ashique Kuruniyan goes for the shot but it’s blocked. Ball falls kindly to Anwar Ali, and he makes no mistake. Hits his left-footed shot into the roof of the net.
1’ min - India 0-0 Hong Kong: India wins a corner after 25 seconds.
Kickoff!
Chhetri wins the toss and decide India will kickoff first. Sides doesn’t matter at the Salt Lake Stadium. India will be the ones supported in this stadium.
Here come the teams for the national anthems.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the final game of Group D in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, between India and Hong Kong.
India started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Cambodia and then came up with a last minute 2-1 win over Afghanistan to draw level on points with Hong Kong in the group table. Both teams have already qualified - one as the winner of the group, and the other as one of the best five group runner-ups (this match will decide which is which).
The Indians will be looking to make it three wins out of three to give fans something to cheer about, especially with the administrative chaos the national federation is going through.
India seek Finals berth, and a silver lining in a time of chaos
