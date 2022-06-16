Field Watch Watch: Leander Paes at his Davis Cup best in a point against Netherlands in the 1996 tie The Indian tennis great showed his incredible reflexes, athleticism and skill in a memorable point. Scroll Staff An hour ago Gerry Penny/AFP Well it is @Wimbledon time 🌱🇮🇳🤸♂️@Leander has Jaipur jumping back in '96 for this famous victory 🆚 Netherlands #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/doiaWyZjBE— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) June 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leander Paes Davis Cup tennis indian tennis