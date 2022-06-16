Indian Football Watch: Captain Sunil Chhetri’s four crucial goals for India during AFC Asian Cup qualifiers It will be tough to choose between the free kick against Afghanistan and the sublime skill for the goal against Hong Kong. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Sunil Chhetri (4th from left) after scoring a free kick against Afghanistan | AIFF Media 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙐𝙉𝙄𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝙃𝙀𝙏𝙍𝙄 👑That's it. That's the post 🙏🇮🇳#ACQ2023 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ | @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/cDOutchqUs— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. AFC Asian Cup Sunil Chhetri Indian football ACQ2023