India opener KL Rahul is likely to miss the upcoming seven-game tour to England as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to send him to Germany where he will receive treatment for a recurring right groin injury, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The England tour that is set to begin on July 1 and consists of a rescheduled Test, three T20Is and three ODIs will be played over a three-week time frame. Rahul’s absence could prove to be a huge blow for India as he scored 315 runs in the four Tests that took place in 2021 before the Tour was called off due to a Covid scare.

“That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday.

Rahul, who was slated to lead India in the T20I series against South Africa, had been ruled out of the five-match series due to the injury as well.

Following the squad announcement for the T20I series against South Africa, the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon.”

Meanwhile, the members of the Indian test team boarded a flight to London on Thursday morning. Additionally, other members of the squad are currently playing in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa after which they will travel to Ireland to play two games of the shortest format scheduled to be played on June 26 and 28.

