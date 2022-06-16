England captain Eoin Morgan says newcomers will have a chance to shine for the injury-hit world champions as they prepare for a One-Day International series in the Netherlands starting on Friday.

Uncapped left-arm seamers David Payne and Luke Wood are both in the 14-strong squad for a three-match campaign in Amstelveen, near Amsterdam.

England are without several frontline fast bowlers, mainly due to injury, and are also missing all-format players such as talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes due to the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

“With the injuries we’ve had in our bowling contingent over the last couple of months, it has really hit us hard,” Morgan told Sky Sports on Thursday.

“But that also presents opportunities for other guys and everybody here has played a role in some way or another.”

The series in the Netherlands will be England’s first in the 50-over format since a 3-0 win at home to Pakistan last year, and also represents a debut campaign for new white-ball head coach Matthew Mott.

England are missing express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood but will be strong favourites to beat a Dutch side that includes Essex’s Shane Snater and Kent’s Fred Klaassen.

Morgan, who was a member of England teams beaten by the Netherlands in T20 internationals in 2009 and 2014 is confident there will be no complacency.

“They’re extremely competitive,” said Morgan. “In the first one at Lord’s in mine and Adil Rashid’s T20 debuts, we didn’t deserve to win that game.

“We didn’t play well enough and we weren’t calm under pressure. The following game was a completely different set of circumstances with a completely different team.

“The challenge while we’re here is for us a new group of cricketers coming to the Netherlands, playing against a strong, competitive side, is to produce something close to where we would like to be.”