Live blog: FIH Pro League hockey, Indonesian Open badminton, Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event updates
Follow all the key updates from a bumper evening of Indian sporting action.
FIH Hockey Pro League matches on Saturday (live on Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar in India):
India vs Argentina (women): 1730 IST
India vs Netherlands (men): 2000 IST
Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton: HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng (around 6 pm IST)
Kuortane Games, Neeraj Chopra’s 2nd event of 2022: Starts around 2115 IST
Live updates
Ranji Trophy: We have our finalists for this season. A Familiar name vs a long wait coming to an end.
FIH Pro League (W), India vs Argentina: A look at the starting XIs and the bench. No Rani Rampal for India today, who featured in the first match against Belgium last weekend but not in the 2nd.
FIH Pro League (W), India vs Argentina: To start things off, a big test for Janneke Schopman’s side.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage from a bumper evening of Indian sporting action.
First we will start off with another full weekend of FIH Pro League action beckons for Indian hockey fans from Rotterdam.
The Indian women’s hockey team are all set to take on Argentina in FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on 18 June 2022 and 19 June 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team is currently placed at the third position in the points table with 22 points in 10 games. Meanwhile, the Argentina team is at the top of the table with 38 points in 14 matches.
Later in the day, with the top spot still a possibility, India men’s team will take on Netherlands (who are favourites to still win the league).
There is also the Indonesian Open Super 1000 semifinal featuring HS Prannoy and Zhao Jun Peng and later, Neeraj Chopra’s 2nd event of the year.