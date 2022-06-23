India’s U-17 Women’s Team suffered a 7-0 defeat against Italy in Grandisco D’lsonzo, Italy, in the Torneo Female Football Tournament on June 22.

India started off the match just like the way coach Thomas Dennerby would have wanted, by trying to press the opposition high up the pitch and trying to bring out mistakes from them. But the Italians fought back and took the lead in the 11th minute through Maria Rossi.

The Indians came close to scoring on the half-hour mark when Anita tried a long-range effort to catch the Italian defence off-guard but her shot missed the target by a whisker.

But Italy would soon take charge of the match, with goals from Anna Longobardi and Giulla Dragoni in the 31st and 33rd minutes respectively, leading 3-0 at half-time.

Italy picked up right from where they left off in the first half as Manuela Sciabica scored in the 48th minute. Couple of quick-fire goals followed after that as well and within 15 minutes of the second half, Italy had extended their lead to six goals.

Dennerby made some changes in the 60th minute as Neha, Rejiya, Babina and Pinku came on for Nitu, Lynda, Kajol and Shelja, respectively.

Marta Zambomi scored the final goal of the game in the 67th minute as she stretched Italy’s lead to 7-0.

Indian lineup: Monalisa Devi, Astam Oraon (C), Kajal (Sudha Ankita Tirkey 77’), Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Nitu Linda (Neha 60’), Shailja (Pinku Devi 60’), Anita Kumari (Shubhangi Singh 69’), Kajol Dzouza (Babina Devi 60’), Bijo (Rejiya Devi Laishram 60’)