India have been assured of a second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 after the compound archery mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma reached the final on Friday.

Seeded third after the qualifiers, Vennam and Verma recieved a bye into the second round where they secured a comfortable win over Puerto Rico.

In the quarter-final, the pair took on a high-flying pair of Roberto Hernandez and Sofia Paiz from El Salvador. The Salvadorian pair had pulled of a stunning upset in the second round when they shot two Xs in their shootout win over sixth seeds Netherlands.

Against India, the Salvadorians once again forced a shootout after four tightly contested ends finished 155-155. However, they were unable to repeat their heroics from the Dutch win as India progressed to a semifinal clash against seventh seeds Estonia.

Vennam and Verma found their best form in the semis notching a comfortable win and assuring themselves of a medal.

The Indian pair will face the fifth-seeded French pair of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch in the final on Saturday. The French made it to the final after beating top seeds Britain via a shootout in a tightly-contested clash.

Earlier in the day, the recurve archery mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Tarundeep Rai were knocked out in the first round by Kazakhstan.

Leading 4-2 after three sets, the Indian pair narrowly lost the fourth set forcing a shootout. The Kazakh pair shot perfect 10s to knock India out.