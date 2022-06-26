A spirited Madhya Pradesh defeated domestic giants Mumbai by six wickets to win their first Ranji Trophy title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the 108-run chase, Rajat Patidar, who was unbeaten at 30 of 37 deliveries, scored the winning runs for Madhya Pradesh. Aditya Shrivastava, the team’s captain, was the other unbeaten batter (1*) on the other end.
The previous innings’ centurion, Yash Dubey, was bowled for one run in the second over of the match, handing Madhya Pradesh an early setback. However, Himanshu Mantri (37) and Shubham Sharma (30) put up a 52-run partnership before Mumbai’s Shams Mulani (3/41) got another breakthrough. Parth Sahani (5) also left early, but Rajat Patidar managed to keep MP in the game and finally led them to their first trophy.
The victory brought about some incredible scenes in the middle as coach Chandrakant Pandit walked to embrace his players. And naturally, the win also led to some great reactions on social media.
