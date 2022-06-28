Matteo Berrettini, the 8th seed and 2021 Wimbledon runner up, has pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Italian is the second men’s player to withdraw after 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic withdrew from the Grand Slam on Monday.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old Italian said that he had been isolating for a few days after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Despite the symptoms not being severe, he took a test on Tuesday morning and tested positive.

Berrettini had been a top contender to win the grass-court championship after securing grass-court titles at Stuttgart and Queen’s. He was scheduled to play Chilean Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday.

Berrettini’s place in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Elias Ymer.

More details to follow