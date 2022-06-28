Deepka Hooda live up to his Twitter handle – @HoodaOnFire – as he scored a superb century against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.
Sanju Samson, whose inclusion in the side was met with loud cheers at the toss along with Hooda stitched a 176-run partnership – the highest stand for any wicket for India in men’s T20I internationals – to dominate Ireland.
Hooda struck his first T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), the fourth by an Indian man in T20I cricket and fifth overall, with nine fours and six sixes. Samson made 77 off 42 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes.
Here are some statistics and reactions after India’s batting effort: