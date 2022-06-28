Deepka Hooda live up to his Twitter handle – @HoodaOnFire – as he scored a superb century against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson, whose inclusion in the side was met with loud cheers at the toss along with Hooda stitched a 176-run partnership – the highest stand for any wicket for India in men’s T20I internationals – to dominate Ireland.

Hooda struck his first T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), the fourth by an Indian man in T20I cricket and fifth overall, with nine fours and six sixes. Samson made 77 off 42 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes.

Here are some statistics and reactions after India’s batting effort:

For his excellent 💯, @HoodaOnFire is our Top Performer from the first innings.



A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#TeamIndia #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/uDFgIcOe58 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022

𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐚'𝐬 brilliant 💯 and a record 2️⃣nd wicket partnership with Samson helps #TeamIndia set a mammoth target 💪



P.S. 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐚 is only the 4️⃣th Indian to score a century in Men's T20Is 💙#OneFamily #IREvIND @BCCI @HoodaOnFire @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/iT1ph9Qvi5 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 28, 2022

Well played Deepak Hooda👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022

Hooda has been absolutely brutal with those pull shots. Ireland keep feeding him there. #IREvsIND — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) June 28, 2022

So happy for Sanju Samson. First half century for Indiaim T20I’s. And loving the partnership with Deepak Hooda by the way👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022

Top notch performance by @HoodaOnFire to bring up his maiden century 💯 and great knock by @IamSanjuSamson too! Mature innings with some sensational hitting across the park 🔥 Well done to make the most of the opportunity given to you #INDvsIre @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 28, 2022

I remember Sanju Samson's debut for RR like it was yesterday.



An impressive 18-year-old who came in under Rahul Dravid's leadership, and remained unbeaten in a chase against Punjab 🙌



And now I've seen him reach his maiden T20I fifty. Full circle 🧿♥️#IREvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) June 28, 2022

28th June, 9.58 PM IST - Sanju Samson gets to his maiden T20I fifty. 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 28, 2022

Deepka Hooda becomes the fourth Indian man and the fifth Indian batter overall to score a T20I century.



Raina

Rohit

Rahul

Harmanpreet

Hooda#IREvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 28, 2022

Hooda and Samson raise India's highest partnership in T20Is, eclipsing Rohit and Rahul's 165 vs Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 28, 2022

Dinesh Karthik 0

Axar Patel 0

Harshal Patel 0



Trivia: India are the first team in T20I history to score 200 despite three batters getting out for a DUCK. #IrevInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 28, 2022

Remember @ashwinravi99 saying in his YT channel that a handful of international matches can give immense confidence to any player. He said this just before the start of this year IPL on Deepak Hooda getting 2-3 international matches. Hooda had a great IPL & continues his form 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/O4wdU8pKD8 — Balaji Santhanagopalan (@Balaji_itisme) June 28, 2022

A T20I hundred just in the 3rd inning. Deepak Hooda, take a bow. This knock shall be cherished forever. Owned every bowler. 💯 — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) June 28, 2022

Fantastic Hooda, this has been some knock, consistent as ever in the last few months. — Rashi (@IamAditea) June 28, 2022

Indian men to share a T20I century partnership while batting first time together:



MS Dhoni & KL Rahul (107) v WI, 2016

Deepak Hooda & Sanju Samson (164*) v IRE, 2022#IREvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 28, 2022

Congratulations brother for your first one 💯🇮🇳 @HoodaOnFire ,many more to go 🇮🇳✊🏾 — Khaleel Ahmed 🇮🇳 (@imK_Ahmed13) June 28, 2022

And after that Hooda & Samson show. Selectors’ headache has nicely turned into a migraine.#T20WorldCup — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 28, 2022

During the IPL, Spoke to @HoodaOnFire abt getting 💯 but even better for him to get the century for Team India 🇮🇳! So so proud of this boy 👏 pic.twitter.com/fh7BzgvOma — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 28, 2022

Sanju Samson's two highest scores in T20Is have come in just last three innings 🙌



The gap between the two? 4 months.



How difficult must it be to get sporadic chances and still rise to them.#IREvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) June 28, 2022

Indians to score a century in T20is:



- Rohit Sharma.

- KL Rahul.

- Suresh Raina.

- Harmanpreet Kaur.

- Deepak Hooda.



- Hooda hasn't even played 10 international games, but what a list to be in for him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022