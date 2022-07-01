Malaysia Open Super 750 QF live updates: PV Sindhu vs Tzu Ying goes to decider
Follow updates of the two quarterfinals at Malaysia Open 2022 featuring Indian shuttlers.
Men’s singles QF: HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie to start in a while.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu bows out 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 against Tai Tzu Ying
Live updates
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 Tai Tzu Ying: And so TTY extends her H2H against Sindhu to 16-5 and makes it six wins on the trot. Sindhu had her chances today, started superbly. But once TTY got the hang of court conditions and controlled the shuttle, it was just too good.
Here’s a look at how the decider panned out:
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 Tai Tzu Ying: UNREAL! Sindhu can only smile wryly. Tai Tzu Ying with some more magic, a behind-the-back shot to eventually win a point. Too good.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 13-20 Tai Tzu Ying: And TTY has match points galore. Another great drop to draw Sindhu forward.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 13-18 Tai Tzu Ying: A great review by TTY followed another insane crosscourt net shot. How, just how.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 13-16 Tai Tzu Ying: Good defence by Sindhu to win the serve back and then an utterly bizarre leave by TTY! Hope for Sindhu.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 11-15 Tai Tzu Ying: And TTY is on the charge. It’s hers to lose now.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 9-11 Tai Tzu Ying: A challenge by Sindhu but that was worth al look, just wide though. Another flat rally ends with a error at the net by PV. Lovely touch by TTY to force that mistake. And the former world No 1 has a lead into the final change of ends for her good side. Huge task for Sindhu.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 9-9 Tai Tzu Ying: Soft backhand by TTY. Back level.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 8-9 Tai Tzu Ying: Sindhu has caught up. There was another fierce flat rally in this phase. The Indian plays another good point but the lift goes long.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 6-7 Tai Tzu Ying: A SUPERB RALLY! Sindhu with the early pressure, the smashes landing well. But TTY withstands that with her defence and then closes the point with a smash of her own. Next rally, TTY misses an easy smash.
(Score corrected in previous update)
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21, 4-5 Tai Tzu Ying: From what I could make out, coach Park was asking Sindhu to play more downward strokes and move quickly from forehand to the backhand side. She needs a good start to the decider. TTY pulls ahead early but Sindhu closes it down to 2, then 1 with just that... powerful downward strokes.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-21 Tai Tzu Ying: And TTY wakes back up from a quick power nap to run away with the 2nd game in the end. Gritty fightback from Sindhu, but it was more down to do Tai’s errors and it was just a matter of her finding the groove back. Encouraging signs for Sindhu though.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 15-18 Tai Tzu Ying: What a rally! Brilliant from both players but in the end TTY closes it out with a lovely smash. No deception there. End of a run of 7 straight points for SIndhu
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 14-17 Tai Tzu Ying: A backhand miss, a forehand miss... wild ones too. And wow, we are close.11 of the last 14 points for the Indian.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 12-17 Tai Tzu Ying: Not sure there is great tactical lessons for Sindhu here, she is just doing every thing she can to send the shuttle back and TTY is making the errors. She is missing the lines often now and suddenly, it is a 5-point game. TTY tends to do this
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 7-15 Tai Tzu Ying: Sindhu nods at her coach, a good little run of three points... make it four. Drawing TTY to the net seems to be working. Tries it again, but misses the lines this time.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 3-14 Tai Tzu Ying: Important tactical phase of the game coming up. Sindhu will need to figure out her tactics to play from this side for the 2nd half of the decider. Otherwise she is in trouble. If she can get a few points here could be handy. But TTY is relentless at the moment.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 3-11 Tai Tzu Ying: Huge lead for TTY here, might be damage control for Sindhu. Gets the serve back after 8 straight points with a good aggressive point and plays another well constructed point drawing TTY forward. But misjudgement at the back and it’s a comfortable lead for the former world No 1.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13, 1-8 Tai Tzu Ying: Second point of the second game, a really good net shot by Sindhu is met with an INSANE net shot by TTY. That is unreal, look at the angle. It’s one-way traffic since after a couple of good early rallies.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 21-13 Tai Tzu Ying: Superb first game for PV Sindhu, the game ended with an error from TTY but largely, Sindhu forced her to make mistakes in the game with her up tempo.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 19-13 Tai Tzu Ying: For a change a tactical challenge that goes wrong from Sindhu’s opponent! It’s usually her thing (we kid, we kid... almost). A good smash and then it is another big lead for the Indian. But misjudgement at the back means TTY has the serve back.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 16-11 Tai Tzu Ying: A sizeable lead for Sindhu post interval, 15-8, then 16-10 but three smashes from TTY to keep herself in sight.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 11-7 Tai Tzu Ying: A sharp smash by Sindhu and she takes a handy lead into the mid-game interval.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 10-7 Tai Tzu Ying: A deception from TTY that sent completely the wrong way but it ended up being an error. Would have been magical if that come over the net. But Sindhu playing some good stuff here. A couple of sharp rallies form the Indian to move back into the lead.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 7-7 Tai Tzu Ying: Sindhu inches ahead on the back of a few solid points, but TTY catches up with a brilliant defensive effort.
Women’s singles QF, PV Sindhu 4-5 Tai Tzu Ying: The drift impact has been drastic from what we have heard so far at the venue. Sindhu up against the drift here, will have to get used to it quickly. Good shot quality early on but the lengths are not quite right. A brilliant crosscourt from PV to get the serve back and an error from TTY means it’s all very close.
Here we go then, players on court.
The reward for Sindhu’s two fine wins against Thai opponents, is now a quarterfinal clash against World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying. In the 21st meeting between the Tokyo 2020 medallists, Sindhu will be hoping to end a run of five straight defeats against Tai, who has been in impressive form lately. The former World No 1 holds a 15-5 H2H against Sindhu.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of quarterfinals day at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament. Two huge matches coming up for Indian shuttlers today. First up, PV Sindhu vs Dr. Tai Tzu Ying, later on HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie.
In the men’s singles round of 16, Prannoy stunned fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei with an incredible scoreline of 21-15, 21-7. Earlier, in the women’s singles, Sindhu had to fight back from a game down against Thailand youngster Phittayaporn Chaiwan to win 19-21 21-9 21-14 in 57 minutes.
