England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and put Jasprit Bumrah-led India in to bat in the rescheduled fifth and final Test at Edgbaston on July 1. While India largely stuck to the same team combination they went in with in the four Tests in 2021, they were forced to make some changes at the top of the order with Cheteshwar Pujara opening the innings alonsgside Shubman Gill as KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury and captain Rohit Sharma unavailable due to Covid-19.

The match should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the scheduled start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 but now face a much-changed and more formidable England side who are coming into this series after clean sweeping World Test Championship winners New Zealand 2-0.

Here’s a look at the Playing XI of India and England: