Rishabh Pant made a 111-ball 146 after coming into bat at 64/3 on Friday in Birmingham in the rescheduled and final Test against England.

There isn’t really too much more to say about how good an innings that was.

To say India were under pressure at 64/3 (Hanuma Vihari), 71/4 (Virat Kohli) and then 98/5 (Shreyas Iyer) would be an understatement.

But as he has often done in his brief Test career already, Pant stepped up to score his fourth Test century outside Asia.

Pant and Jadeja took India to 174-5 at tea on the opening day after they had lost the toss. And they carried on the good work in the final session.

Pant kept going after tea, scoring runs at a blistering pace, playing audacious shots.

Here are some reactions to his innings:

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!

Well done.👏



Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

I love the fact Pant keeps doing what he DOES!! Doesn’t matter what the score is. Interesting contest between Eng, as I am sure this is what Baz is trying to get them to do. #batwithfreedom #ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 1, 2022

How many of his own boundaries has Pant watched lying on his back? Extraordinary batter. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 1, 2022

5 - This is @RishabhPant17's 5th #Test century and third against England; in fact 34% of his runs in the format have come up against England, the most against any team. Pantastic.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GfgaZorLOS — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant - four Test 100s outside Asia (two in Eng, one each in Aus/SA)



All other Indian wicketkeepers have combined hit three - all in West Indies (Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra & W Saha)#ENGvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant becomes the first visiting keeper to score two centuries in England in Tests.#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 1, 2022

Outstanding stuff by Pant. He has played non stop cricket without any break for a while now and performing once again when the team was in trouble. The BCCI awards have not happened for a while but Pant should win the best cricketer in Tests over the last 2 years. #INDvsENG — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant, now a Test 100 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in just 89 balls.

This is now the quickest Test century at this ground.

Remember Birmingham has been hosting Test matches since 1902!

Before this, no Test player has managed a sub-100 ball century here.#INDvsENG #INDvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 1, 2022

✅ Fastest Test century at Edgbaston

✅ Fastest Test century by an India wicketkeeper

✅ Second-fastest Test century for India in England



Rishabh Pant 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8ZfiSO8Tu0 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 1, 2022

WE GOT RISHABH PANT — Mon (@4sacinom) July 1, 2022

As always, the tl is lit when Pant madness happens — absy (@absycric) July 1, 2022

Pant's magical, manic innings comes to an end. Root gets the wicket. 146 off 11, 19 fours, 4 sixes. What a ride! Never ever try to predict a Pant innings. pic.twitter.com/rz7UCMm6HX — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant's near 360° innings comes to an end - he registered double digit runs in seven of the eight scoring areas, with just two runs coming behind him on the off-side, albeit via his reverse sweep against James Anderson.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sQ5siT9p8V — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 1, 2022

This is madness - Pant. One handed six goes to 101 meter. pic.twitter.com/5m8rHaEqYD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

The only Indian Test wicketkeeper batsman better than this version of Rishabh Pant:



Rishabh Pant in Indian conditions — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) July 1, 2022

5th Test hundred. Rightly known as the maverick on the cricket field. He was pulled off the most audacious-looking strokes with stupendous ease. Take a bow, Rishabh Pant. What a knock.#ENGvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) July 1, 2022

Pant is a once in a generation cricketer — Amit (@nottheamit) July 1, 2022

Leach has bowled to Pant with six fielders on the leg side, usually, and three of those six on the boundary, and still we have this wagon wheel. pic.twitter.com/ykZgjcMAZu — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) July 1, 2022

I am enthralled watching #RishabhPant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2022

Things Rishabh Pant can do to you. https://t.co/YUBd4QVa0M — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Rockstar Pant! Coming at a very crucial stage and is most valuable. @RishabhPant17 👏#ENGvsIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 1, 2022

It will be fun explaining Rishabh Pant to another generation a couple of decades later. pic.twitter.com/Ow7b2dsXh3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 1, 2022

#ENGvIND



To think of the sheer audacity of Rishabh Pant to churn out knocks like these when the team absolutely needs it....



🎶 Go little rockstar 🎶



📸 Geoff Caddick / AFP pic.twitter.com/q2dCoHhb4K — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) July 1, 2022