Rishabh Pant made a 111-ball 146 after coming into bat at 64/3 on Friday in Birmingham in the rescheduled and final Test against England.
There isn’t really too much more to say about how good an innings that was.
To say India were under pressure at 64/3 (Hanuma Vihari), 71/4 (Virat Kohli) and then 98/5 (Shreyas Iyer) would be an understatement.
But as he has often done in his brief Test career already, Pant stepped up to score his fourth Test century outside Asia.
Pant and Jadeja took India to 174-5 at tea on the opening day after they had lost the toss. And they carried on the good work in the final session.
Pant kept going after tea, scoring runs at a blistering pace, playing audacious shots.
Here are some reactions to his innings: