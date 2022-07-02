India in England 2022 Ravi Shastri reacts to Bumrah’s world record against Broad – ‘What I saw today was bizarre’ Before this, Brian Lara held the world record after scoring 28 runs against South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson in 2003. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated An hour ago India's Jasprit Bumrah playing a shot on Day 2 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham | AFP 3⃣5⃣ runs in one over 🔥2⃣9⃣ off Bumrah's bat 💥Here's Former Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc's take on the @Jaspritbumrah93 blitz ⚡⚡#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fG2wwNstRQ— BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2022 BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jasprit Bumrah Stuart Broad Ravi Shastri India England Edgbaston Test India Tour of England 2022