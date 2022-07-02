Iga Swiatek’s incredible run came to an end on Saturday at Wimbledon in straight sets as world No 37 Alize Cornet, ended the world No 1’s 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.

Poland’s Swiatek was already showing signs of trouble as she needed just over two hours to see off Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Swiatek was in early trouble before winning four games in a row to take the first set but went down a break in the second and could not recover.

But the streak had to end sometime and it happened at the hands of the French veteran.

Causing an upset on No.1 Court 🤝 @alizecornet



A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman 🇫🇷#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bHnVnxIQ80 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

"It reminds me of the time I beat Serena"@alizecornet has fond memories of No.1 Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yWTtqkhOKM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Swiatek made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display, compared with just seven by Cornet.

In reaching the fourth round, the French player matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round, the then world No 1 on this very court.

2014 - Alizé #Cornet is the first French female player to win against the number #1 ranked player in a Grand Slam tournament since... Alizé Cornet against Serena Williams in #Wimbledon 2014. Déjà-vu.@WTA @WTA_insider #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/GXhXyPeYbQ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 2, 2022

“I have no words right now,” she said. “It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court eight years ago exactly. This court is a lucky charm for me.”

Cornet said she felt Swiatek could be vulnerable on grass after pulling off the biggest shock at Wimbledon so far.

The 32-year-old reached a career milestone by defeating former number one Simona Halep to advance to her first major quarter-final at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Throwback to this on-court interview from Australian Open when Alize Cornet spoke to Jelena Dokic after making to the Grand Slam singles quarterfinal for the first time in her career. pic.twitter.com/vxzmrRuFug — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 2, 2022

“I’m like good wine,” said Cornet, who is contesting her 62nd consecutive Slam, matching Ai Sugiyama’s record.

“In France good wine always ages well, that’s what’s happened to me. It’s unreal – I’m playing one of the best seasons of my career.”

Top seed Swiatek was on the back foot right from the start of the match, broken in her first two service games, and could not get back on level terms.

The 21-year-old broke at her first opportunity in the second set but Cornet broke back immediately, winning the last six games of the 93-minute match.

Swiatek had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February in Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open.

Though she had looked unbeatable on hard courts and clay, she had admitted she was on a learning curve on grass.

With her loss to Cornet, Swiatek still has yet to beat a top-50 player on grass.

Cornet will face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Play

Play

With AFP inputs