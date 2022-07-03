Roger Federer said Sunday he hopes to play Wimbledon “one more time” despite being sidelined for a year with a knee injury.

“I hope I can come back one more time. I’ve missed it here,” said the eight-time champion as he attended a special ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Centre Court.

The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been sidelined since a quarter-final loss at the tournament in 2021.

Here’s the full text of what Swiss great had to say:

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. Feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role, but it’s it’s great to be here with, like Novak said, with all the other champions. This Court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses. One of my highlights of course, in 2001 and walking out here with Pete Sampras, who I would like to give a big shout out to. He’s also one that has inspired a lot of us to play and just be tried to also be successful here. And represent represent the sport well. I hope I did that and I hope I can come back like you said one more time. “Of course I’ve missed being here. I would have loved to be here [for 2022]. I knew walking out of here last year it was gonna be a tough year ahead. Maybe didn’t think it was gonna take me this long to come back but the knee has been has been rough on me. But I’ve been happy. I’ve been happy at home. It’s been a good year, you know, regardless of tennis or not. Kids are fine, my wife’s great. We’re happy at home. I didn’t know if I should make the trip but I’m happy standing right here. Right now. “[Memories that stand out] 2001 the match against against Sampras and then of course my first win in 2003. You remember what it meant to me. [To Sue Barker] Don’t do that again!”

