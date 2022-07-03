FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India vs England live: Can Savita Punia & Co get off to winning start?
Follow for all the live updates from India’s tournament opener in Pool B.
Preview: Armed with coach Schopman’s need for speed & combinations, Savita & Co begin World Cup quest
“Abhi bhi lagta hai... woh medal chala gaya hamaare haath se (even now we feel like the medal slipped from us in Tokyo),” Neha said. “But now if we can win a World Cup medal, it will help us forget that. That is a motivation for us to do well. Aur haan, England se nahi haarna (laughs). But also, we just want to focus on every single match, and do the best we can,” Neha Goyal told Scroll.in
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of India’s campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in Spain/Netherlands.
This is the first major assignment for the Indians since that historic run at the Tokyo Olympics last year. And they come up against a familiar opponent to start off their campaign in Pool B - England. In Tokyo, it was Great Britain who beat India 4-3 in the bronze medal playoff. And it was England who beat India at that same stage in April, at the Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa.
But this is an entirely different competition and the Indians will be hoping to make the most of their chances.
