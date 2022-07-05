England beat India by seven wickets as they completed a record run chase to win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England, set 378 to win, finished on 378/3 with Joe Root 142 not out and Jonny Bairstow 114 not out.

The Yorkshire team-mates shared an unbroken stand of 269, with Bairstow the first England batsman since Andrew Strauss against India at Chennai in 2008 to score two hundreds in the same Test after he made 106 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

Victory saw England square the five-match series 2-2.

No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at Headingley three years ago.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

Here are reactions to the match:

An astonishing chase. An unforgettable win 👏



📹: England Cricketpic.twitter.com/D4XHB17lzO — The Field (@thefield_in) July 5, 2022

Special win by England to level the series.



Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy.



Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PKAdWVLGJo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2022

This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy… #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2022

Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase.

India have quite a few issues to address,only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless #INDvsENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

Ain’t no score safe defending in the last innings of a test match! #ENGvIND — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) July 5, 2022

Unbelievable soo to goood to watch Johnny Jonny Yess Papa 😍 @jbairstow21 . #INDvsENG #testcricket — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 5, 2022

Major blow to India. In some ways a debacle. After taking 132 runs lead, there looked only one likely winner. India blew their chance on the fourth day by not batting long enough. Time was crucial. Stretching the innings by 2.5-3 hours just may have put it beyond England — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 5, 2022

India's last three overseas Tests



Edgbaston - lost by 7 wickets

Cape Town - lost by 7 wickets

Jo'burg - lost by 7 wickets



More than being unable to defend 378, 212 & 240...couldn't come close to defending it.#ENGvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 5, 2022

Congratulations @englandcricket on win against Team India in the last test. A huge partnership between @root66 and @jbairstow21. 🙌 Great efforts and team work put in by the Indian team, well played boys! 🇮🇳#ENGvIND — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 5, 2022

Absolutely incredible @englandcricket!! Brilliant to watch!! Well done @WarwickshireCCC on hosting another incredible Test match!! 🦁😍 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 5, 2022

They’ve just made breaking that record look ridiculously easy 🤯🤯 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 5, 2022

That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn.

But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 5, 2022

Sessions won:



India 7

England 5.



This hurts. Well played England. India were better for longer, but England were better in the critical second half of the Test. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) July 5, 2022

Spare a thought for Pant. Makes two of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman (Cape Town and here) and team loses both tests by 7 wickets — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 5, 2022

For all chatter of England’s batting approach and India’s bowling in 4th innings, the game turned with India’s poor second innings. 245 all out isn’t good enough with a handy lead. Needed to bat England out of the game, instead left five+ sessions to chase. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 5, 2022

Highest successful fourth innings run chases for England in Tests:



378-3 vs IND, Birmingham 2022

362-9 vs AUS, Leeds 2019

332-7 vs AUS, Melbourne 1928

315-4 vs AUS, Leeds 2001

307-6 vs NZ, Christchurch 1997

299-5 vs NZ, Nottingham 2022#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 5, 2022

Jonny Bairstow's last 5 Test innings:



114* off 145 balls

106 off 140 balls

71* off 44 balls

162 off 157 balls

136 off 92 balls#Cricket #ENGvsIND — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 5, 2022

269* - @root66 & @jbairstow21 have registered the highest ever 4th wicket partnership in the 4th innings of a men's Test match, it is also @englandcricket's 5th highest 4th wicket stand in any innings. Unbreakable. pic.twitter.com/ZgQX4gtuCZ — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 5, 2022

Highest partnership for 3rd or lower wicket while chasing in Tests:



269* - J Bairstow & J Root🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v IND, 2022 (so far)

251 - C Serjeant & G Wood🇦🇺 v WI, 1978

242 - S Masood & Y Khan🇵🇰 v SL, 2015

238 - A Gilchrist & J Langer🇦🇺 v PAK, 1999#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 5, 2022

Utterly superb victory for @englandcricket. Love this wonderfully positive approach. Great for the game. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 5, 2022

Anyone else just staring at the TV saying ‘this is ridiculous’ over and over again? #ENGvsIND — Greg James (@gregjames) July 5, 2022

#ENGvIND



Unbelievable how everything went awry for India in the last two days. No Kohli to even say that we will learn from mistakes and come back. Hopefully, some precise analysis of what went wrong from Dravid. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) July 5, 2022

Alarming that India's bowling couldn't pose a bigger challenge. But before that discussion, I think right now, it must be all about England's batting and chasing in the last few weeks. To do it four matches in a row is just astonishing. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 5, 2022

Joe Root is in a zone most batters can’t even picture being in. Absolute mastery of his craft.#ENGvIND #EdgbastonTest — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 5, 2022

Inputs from AFP