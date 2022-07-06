PV Sindhu overcame a late challenge from He Bing Jiao to come up with a 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 win in the first round of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur. It was a good day in the office for the 27-year-old from Hyderabad, as she reduced her overall record against the Chinese player to 9-10 after the match that ended in 57 minutes.

In the men’s singles field, Parupalli Kashyap lodged an impressive win over Tommy Sugiarto, coming from behind to win the first round match 16-21, 21-16, 21-16, in 61 minutes.

Sindhu made an impressive start in the match, taking the first game, but Bing Jiao came back stronger in the second. The World No 7 did not panic though, and rushed into a 13-3 lead after winning 10 points on the trot to put herself in a strong position, and she held that lead to secure the match.

Sindhu hasn’t had the luck of the draw in recent times, facing He Bing Jiao in the first round at Indonesia Open and then world No 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong last week at Malaysia Open. For a seeded player, facing top 10 opponents in the first round in three straight tournaments is as tough as it could get. But Sindhu, to her credit, has won two out of those three now.

She will next face the winner of Putri Kusuma Wardani [Qualifier from Indonesia] and China’s Zhang Yi Man.

#MalaysiaMastersSuper500



Playing He Bing Jiao is never easy, and PV Sindhu has had to do it in the opening round twice in a month. This time she finishes on a winning side. Her reaction (and bonus, watch out for Coach Park's reaction at the top right) says a lot.



(📽 BWF YT) pic.twitter.com/wGjFjYAkFG — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 6, 2022

For Kashyap, it is now back-to-back first-round wins on tour after enduring a drought for a while. In a battle of the veterans, and a first meeting on tour since 2012 (even though they have met in the PBL), Kashyap overcame Sugiarto with a fighting win. He will face the winner of Anthony Ginting and Kenta Nishimoto.

B Sai Praneeth also went through to the second round with a straight-forward 26-minute 21-8, 21-9 win over Kevin Cordon from Guatemala. It was only his second win on tour in 2022. He will take on Li Shi Feng of China next.

Sameer Verma however, lost out in a three-game match to fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. The Indian won the first game but the fourth seed Chou came back to register a 10-21, 21-12, 21-14 win.

In-form HS Prannoy will also be competing on Wednesday, as he takes on Frenchman Brice Leverdez.

Former world No 1 Saina Nehwal will also be in action as she faces Ga Eun Kim of South Korea. That match will be followed by the women’s doubles tie between India’s Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy, and Indonesian pairing Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi.

Malaysia Masters Super 500: Malvika Bansod, women’s doubles pairs bow out on a tough opening day for Indians