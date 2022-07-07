Field Watch Watch: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings teammates wish their captain on his 41st birthday From Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad to the younger uncapped Indian cricketers, CSK players send their wishes to MS Dhoni. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL Ringing in special wishes from all over the world! Together as a SuperFam! 💛🥳#HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/DMBYHfqW6r— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Happy Birthday MS Dhoni MS Dhoni birthday