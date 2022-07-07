Wednesday’s action at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup revealed the first two teams to qualify straight through to the quarterfinals. As winners of Pool A and D respectively, Netherlands and Australia will now have a break while the knockout round is contested.

Germany, runners-up in Pool A will face Pool D’s third placed team South Africa. The lowest ranked team in the tournament, Chile, will take on Belgium, who finished in second place in Pool D.

Ireland’s dreams of repeating their 2018 exploits was dashed by a businesslike performance by Germany. Netherlands won their third game to top Pool A but Chile won the hearts of the spectators – and in the case of Francisca Tala, a marriage proposal from her boyfriend – with their defiant performance against the reigning champions.

South Africa kept Australia to a 2-1 scoreline, thus consigning Japan to join Ireland in the 13-16th place play-offs. The Cherry Blossoms had fallen victim to a revitalised Belgium earlier in the day.

July 6 Results

Match #17

Ireland 0, Germany 3

Player of the Match: Kira Horn

Match #18

Belgium 3, Japan 0

Player of the Match: Michelle Struijk (BEL)

Match #19

Netherlands 3, Chile 1

Player of the Match: Francisca Tala (CHI)

Match #20

Australia 2, South Africa 1

Player of the Match: Hannah Cullum-Sanders (AUS)